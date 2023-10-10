Singaporeans living in Israel and Palestinian Territories should leave as soon as possible: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans living in Israel and the Palestinian Territories should leave as soon as possible via commercial options, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Oct 10), stepping up an earlier advisory.

The ministry had previously advised Singaporeans to avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Israel’s borders with the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria.

It added that Singaporeans should avoid all non-essential travel to Israel in view of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"In view of the latest developments, Singaporeans travelling to or residing in Israel and the Palestinian Territories should leave Israel as soon as possible via available commercial options," MFA said on Tuesday.

"Those who wish to remain in Israel are advised to remain vigilant, monitor local developments closely, and avoid areas known for public disturbances or where large crowds congregate, especially in the Old City and East Jerusalem including Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount.

"They should take all necessary precautions for personal safety including purchasing comprehensive travel and medical insurance."

Israel kept up its bombardment of Hamas-controlled Gaza on Tuesday after the militant group threatened to execute some of the hostages it abducted in a weekend assault every time air strikes bombed a Palestinian home without warning.

The death toll has risen to more than 900 in Israel, while at least 687 Palestinians have been killed.

The Israeli military also called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip, raising fears it planned a ground assault.

Singapore on Saturday strongly condemned the rocket and terror attacks on Israel and called for an immediate end to the violence.

In its travel advisory, MFA said Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to e-register with the ministry so that it can contact them if necessary.

“Singaporeans are also advised to stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe,” it added.

Those who require consular assistance while in Israel or the Palestinian Territories may contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours) at:

Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street

South Tower, 19th floor

Tel Aviv 6473926

Israel

Tel: +972 3 7289334

Fax: +972 3 7289340

Email: singemb_tlv [at] mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg