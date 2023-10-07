Singapore ‘strongly condemns’ rocket and terror attacks from Gaza on Israel

“Singapore strongly condemns the rocket and terror attacks from Gaza on Israel, which have resulted in deaths and injuries of many innocent civilians,” a spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. We call for an immediate end to the violence and urge all sides to do their utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians.”

There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected.

MFA said Singaporeans should avoid all travel to the south of Israel.

Those in Israel are strongly advised to stay near protected places and avoid unnecessary travel.

“They should be on high alert and monitor the news closely. They should follow instructions from the local authorities and take the necessary precautions for their personal safety,” said the spokesperson.

Singaporeans travelling to Israel should e-register with MFA.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street

South Tower, 19th Floor

Tel Aviv 6473926

Israel

Tel: +972 3 7289334

Emergency Tel: +972 5 0697 6188

Email: singemb_tlv [at] mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg