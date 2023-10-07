Singapore ‘strongly condemns’ rocket and terror attacks from Gaza on Israel
Singaporeans should avoid all travel to the south of Israel, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
SINGAPORE: Singapore has strongly condemned the attack by Palestinian militants on Israel, calling for an immediate end to the violence.
Palestinian militant group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday (Oct 7), killing at least 40 people and wounding hundreds in a surprise assault.
A barrage of rockets were fired from Gaza while gunmen crossed into Israel in a major escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is “at war” and ordered an extensive mobilisation of army reserves.
“Singapore strongly condemns the rocket and terror attacks from Gaza on Israel, which have resulted in deaths and injuries of many innocent civilians,” a spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday.
“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. We call for an immediate end to the violence and urge all sides to do their utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians.”
There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected.
MFA said Singaporeans should avoid all travel to the south of Israel.
Those in Israel are strongly advised to stay near protected places and avoid unnecessary travel.
“They should be on high alert and monitor the news closely. They should follow instructions from the local authorities and take the necessary precautions for their personal safety,” said the spokesperson.
Singaporeans travelling to Israel should e-register with MFA.
Singaporeans who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:
Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv
Address: 28 HaArba’a Street
South Tower, 19th Floor
Tel Aviv 6473926
Israel
Tel: +972 3 7289334
Emergency Tel: +972 5 0697 6188
Email: singemb_tlv [at] mfa.sg
MFA Duty Office
Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)
Email: mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg