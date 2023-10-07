Singapore ‘strongly condemns’ rocket and terror attacks from Gaza on Israel

SINGAPORE: Singapore has strongly condemned the attack by Palestinian militants on Israel, calling for an immediate end to the violence.

Palestinian militant group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday (Oct 7), killing at least 40 people and wounding hundreds in a surprise assault.

A barrage of rockets were fired from Gaza while gunmen crossed into Israel in a major escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is “at war” and ordered an extensive mobilisation of army reserves.