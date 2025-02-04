Singapore to deliver 7th tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza amid ceasefire agreement

SINGAPORE: Singapore will deliver a seventh tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza consisting of food, essential supplies and medical supplies, amid a ceasefire deal that has paused fighting in the region.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in parliament on Tuesday (Feb 4) that he had spoken to his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on Monday to confirm these arrangements.

The food and supplies will be conveyed by the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft, and this will be delivered to Singapore’s Jordanian partners.

The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) will also be embarking on a further fundraiser for Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dr Balakrishnan was responding to questions from several Members of Parliament (MPs) on the situation in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas War.

Mr Ang Wei Neng (PAP-West Coast) asked whether Singapore will be providing more humanitarian aid to Gaza in light of the recent ceasefire.

Hamas and Israel reached a deal for a ceasefire, which halted fighting in the Gaza Strip since Jan 19, and facilitated the exchange of hostages and prisoners on both sides, among them five Thai farm workers who were held for over a year in Gaza.

“This unimpeded delivery of aid must continue, and we urge all sides to reach an agreement for the subsequent phases ... in order to achieve, hopefully, a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages and to allow for the long term reconstruction of Gaza,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

“We look forward to doing more together, and we hope to be able to provide more help to the civilians in Gaza as they rebuild their homes and their lives.”

Since the Israel-Hamas War began in October 2023, Singapore has conveyed six tranches of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, amounting to more than S$19 million (US$14 million).

The latest tranche of support was handed over to aid agencies in Jordan last month, which comprised almost S$1.3 million that was raised by RLAF.