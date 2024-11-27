Singapore welcomes ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, calls for end to Gaza war

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Wednesday (Nov 27) welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, calling it a positive first step towards restoring stability in the region.

“We hope that all parties will respect and comply with the terms of the agreement,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement.

“The agreement will facilitate the return of civilians to their homes on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border.”

Tel Aviv’s conflict with Hezbollah ignited after the Lebanese militant group launched cross-border strikes in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas following its Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Under the ceasefire agreement, which took effect in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Israel will gradually withdraw its forces over 60 days from southern Lebanon, which it invaded about two months ago.

Hezbollah will also end its armed presence there and move north of the Litani River, which runs about 30km north of the border with Israel.

Lebanon's army will take control of territory near its border with Israel to ensure that Iran-backed Hezbollah does not rebuild its infrastructure there, said outgoing US President Joe Biden.

Longstanding border disputes will be discussed after the 60-day withdrawal period.

Israel is, however, still pursuing its offensives in Gaza against Hamas as it seeks to rescue Israeli hostages taken captive by the Palestinian militant group over a year ago.

“Singapore reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as well as for the immediate, safe, and unconditional release of all remaining hostages,” said MFA.

“We also urge all parties to allow for the urgent, safe, and unhindered delivery of much needed humanitarian assistance to the affected civilians in Gaza.”