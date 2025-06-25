Singapore welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire, urges all parties to abide by it

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (Jun 25) that it welcomed the recently announced ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

"We urge all parties to abide by it, and to return to a pathway of diplomacy and dialogue," it added.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran had been reached, although both sides accused each other of breaching the agreement shortly after it came into effect.

Trump criticised Israel over the scale of its violations, telling it to "calm down now", and later said Israel called off further attacks.

Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, said he told his US counterpart Pete Hegseth that his country would respect the ceasefire unless Iran violated it.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian likewise said Iran would honour the ceasefire as long as Israel did, according to Iranian media.