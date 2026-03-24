Singapore warns against involvement in organisations linked to Israeli military amid current situation

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities warned on Tuesday (Mar 24) that involvement in organisations linked to the Israeli military, such as Sar-El, would not be acceptable under current conditions and could attract action under the law.

In a joint media release, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) noted that Sar-El’s website states that it is "deeply committed to supporting the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces)", and its volunteers “work side-by-side with soldiers on IDF bases.

"Being involved in organisations like Sar-El on these terms today would not be acceptable, and action will be taken under our laws against anyone whose involvement in such activities is found to be prejudicial to Singapore’s national security and interests," the ministries said.

Their comments came after authorities became aware of social media posts resurfacing an old blog post that encouraged volunteering with Sar-El, an Israeli non-profit service organisation.

The blog, written by a Singaporean around 2018 or 2019, was taken down in 2025 but was recently reposted by other social media users. At least one of them questioned why the Singaporean was asking others to join the IDF as volunteers in Israel.