President Halimah shows appreciation to frontline workers with tour of enhanced garden at Istana

SINGAPORE: About 20 frontline workers and their families were hosted by President Halimah Yacob on a tour of a garden at the Istana on Thursday (Aug 26), ahead of its open house event this weekend.

The guests, which include cleaners and lift technicians, were invited to the launch of the newly revamped Japanese Garden at the Istana.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mdm Halimah said the event was in appreciation of the workers' efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For many of us, we can work from home and we have other options but frontline workers don't have that option, they have to work on the frontlines all the time and so this is just a small appreciation recognition for them and their families,” she said.

“I hope that Singaporeans will continue to give (their) support to frontline workers,” she added.