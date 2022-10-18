Live performances, activity booths at Istana open house for Deepavali celebration

SINGAPORE: The Istana will open to the public on Monday (Oct 24) to celebrate Deepavali.

There will be various activities such as candle-making, balloon sculpting and games.

Visitors can also catch dance and band performances by students from schools such as CHIJ Katong Convent, NAFA School of Young Talents, Xinmin Secondary School and Clementi Town Secondary School.

Guided tours of the Istana main building will be conducted from 9am to 2.30pm and 4.30pm to 5pm. Visitors can view selected function rooms as well as the collection of state gifts presented to Singapore's leaders.

Self-guided tours will also be available.

Visitors interested in the Istana's flora and fauna can join the nature guided tour of the enhanced Japanese Garden and the Inclusive Garden from 10am to 4pm.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents. All other adult visitors are required to pay an entrance fee of S$2.

There are entrance fees to the main building and tours.