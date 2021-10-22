Istana to hold open house on Deepavali

SINGAPORE: The Istana will hold an open house on Nov 4 in celebration of Deepavali, the President's Office said on Friday (Oct 22).

Visitors will only be able to access the Istana's outdoor spaces and gardens.

Those who wish to visit the Istana on Nov 4 will have to apply for tickets in advance, the President's Office said in a media release.

Those applying for tickets will have to choose a two-hour timeslot starting from 9am, 11am, 1pm or 3pm. Each application is limited to a maximum of two tickets.

There are no charges for the tickets, which will be allocated by an electronic balloting system. Results from the balloting are final, the President's Office said.

The Istana grounds were last open to the public on Aug 28 to mark National Day.