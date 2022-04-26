Istana open house on May 7 now open to all visitors, no ticket applications necessary

SINGAPORE: The upcoming Istana open house on May 7 will now be open to all visitors with no ticket application necessary.

This is in view of the further easing of COVID-19 measures, the President's Office said on Tuesday (Apr 26).

The open house will run from 9am to 5pm on May 7 and admission to the Istana grounds is free.

The Istana open house to celebrate Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa was first announced last week, with those who wish to visit initially directed to apply for tickets.

"The President’s Office thanks everyone who has responded to the earlier invitation to apply online for the IOH tickets," it said in a news release.

Visitors will also be able to enter the Istana's main building for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since open house events resumed last August, visitors have only been able to visit the Istana's outdoor gardens.

Admission passes for the main building will be available for purchase on the spot.