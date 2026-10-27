Istana open house to be held on Nov 1 ahead of Deepavali, subject to haze conditions
The open house will take place from 10am to 8pm, but will not proceed if the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) crosses into the very unhealthy range.
SINGAPORE: Members of the public can visit the Istana on Nov 1 ahead of Deepavali, but the open house will not proceed if the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) crosses into the very unhealthy range.
Visitors are encouraged to check the latest haze advisories and the Istana website for updates before proceeding to the event, the President’s Office said on Tuesday (Oct 27).
The open house will be held from 10am to 8pm, with the last entry at 6.30pm.
For the first time, the Istana’s open house will be held in conjunction with a narrated Changing of Guards ceremony.
Visitors can also enjoy a performance by the Singapore Armed Forces Ceremonial Band and synchronised rifle drills by the Silent Precision Drill Squad.
The open house will also feature an outdoor evening concert and a range of cultural performances and activities.
Highlights include homegrown singer-songwriters Ahmadul Amin and Heema Izzati, as well as performing groups from Project #JalanJalan, Extraordinary People, Micron and Quantedge.
A community marketplace organised by the Singapore Business Federation Foundation will also be featured to showcase inclusive employment support and practices. Participating organisations include Inclus, New Hope Community Services and the Caregiving Welfare Association.
There will also be a dedicated reading space by the National Library and Archives Board featuring a selection of books recommended by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Ms Jane Ittogi.
Visitors can browse the recommended titles and participate in reading-related activities. Independent bookstore the Book Bar will also offer books for sale.
The Istana Stamp Rally will also return with newly designed stamps for visitors to collect. Developed in partnership with Singapore Polytechnic, the student-led initiative encourages visitors to explore different parts of the Istana grounds through activities at designated pitstops where they can collect stamps.
Visitors are also invited to explore the Istana grounds, including its architecture, as well as its flora and fauna.
Self-guided tours of the Istana Villa will let visitors view a collection of state gifts presented to Singapore’s leaders. The tours will be available from 10am to 5.30pm, with the last entry at 5pm.
Those who have pre-registered for the guided Istana Heritage Tour can tour the grounds during their selected timeslots from 10.30am.
Food and beverage stalls will be available, with only cashless payments accepted.
The main Istana building is closed for restoration and is not open to the public until further notice, the President's Office said.
Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singapore citizens, permanent residents and migrant domestic workers accompanying families.
Other visitors will need to pay S$20 (US$15.60) per adult and S$10 for children aged four to 12.
Extra charges apply for selected activities, such as admission into the Istana Villa and guided heritage tours.
All fees collected will go towards the benefitting programmes supported by the President’s Challenge.
Visitors can enter via the main gate at Orchard Road, with Dhoby Ghaut the nearest MRT station. Entry may be restricted depending on crowd capacity or weather conditions.