Istana open house to be held on Nov 1 ahead of Deepavali, subject to haze conditions

SINGAPORE: Members of the public can visit the Istana on Nov 1 ahead of Deepavali, but the open house will not proceed if the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) crosses into the very unhealthy range.

Visitors are encouraged to check the latest haze advisories and the Istana website for updates before proceeding to the event, the President’s Office said on Tuesday (Oct 27).

The open house will be held from 10am to 8pm, with the last entry at 6.30pm.

For the first time, the Istana’s open house will be held in conjunction with a narrated Changing of Guards ceremony.

Visitors can also enjoy a performance by the Singapore Armed Forces Ceremonial Band and synchronised rifle drills by the Silent Precision Drill Squad.

The open house will also feature an outdoor evening concert and a range of cultural performances and activities.

Highlights include homegrown singer-songwriters Ahmadul Amin and Heema Izzati, as well as performing groups from Project #JalanJalan, Extraordinary People, Micron and Quantedge.

A community marketplace organised by the Singapore Business Federation Foundation will also be featured to showcase inclusive employment support and practices. Participating organisations include Inclus, New Hope Community Services and the Caregiving Welfare Association.

There will also be a dedicated reading space by the National Library and Archives Board featuring a selection of books recommended by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Ms Jane Ittogi.

Visitors can browse the recommended titles and participate in reading-related activities. Independent bookstore the Book Bar will also offer books for sale.