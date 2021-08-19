Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Istana open house to be held on Aug 28, following earlier postponement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Istana open house to be held on Aug 28, following earlier postponement

Istana open house to be held on Aug 28, following earlier postponement

The Istana. (File photo: Jeremy Long)

Natasha Ganesan
Natasha Ganesan
19 Aug 2021 11:02AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 11:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Istana open house will be held on Aug 28, the President's Office said on Thursday (Aug 19).

The open house, to mark National Day, was originally scheduled for Aug 1 but was postponed after Singapore returned to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) on Jul 22. 

Only visitors who have already been issued tickets will be admitted. 

The Istana is typically open to the public on five days each year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the grounds have been closed to the public since February last year.

Only the open-air outdoor gardens will be accessible to visitors on Aug 28.

"There will be no access to buildings and other indoor spaces," the President's Office said in a media release. 

There will also be no performances, tours, booths or food trucks within the Istana grounds, to avoid gathering of large groups.

The Istana will implement additional safe management measures beyond those currently practised in public parks. Ticket holders are to adhere to the timeslot assigned to them, while masks must be kept on at all times. 

"Mask-off activities, such as exercising and consumption of food and beverages, will not be allowed," said the President's Office. 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: CNA/ng(rw)

Related Topics

COVID-19 istana National Day

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us