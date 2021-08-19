Istana open house to be held on Aug 28, following earlier postponement

SINGAPORE: The Istana open house will be held on Aug 28, the President's Office said on Thursday (Aug 19).

The open house, to mark National Day, was originally scheduled for Aug 1 but was postponed after Singapore returned to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) on Jul 22.

Only visitors who have already been issued tickets will be admitted.

The Istana is typically open to the public on five days each year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the grounds have been closed to the public since February last year.

Only the open-air outdoor gardens will be accessible to visitors on Aug 28.



"There will be no access to buildings and other indoor spaces," the President's Office said in a media release.

There will also be no performances, tours, booths or food trucks within the Istana grounds, to avoid gathering of large groups.

The Istana will implement additional safe management measures beyond those currently practised in public parks. Ticket holders are to adhere to the timeslot assigned to them, while masks must be kept on at all times.

"Mask-off activities, such as exercising and consumption of food and beverages, will not be allowed," said the President's Office.