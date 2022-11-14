No reports of Singaporeans affected by Istanbul bombing: MFA

SINGAPORE: There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the bombing in Istanbul, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Nov 14), as it extended its condolences to those affected.

Six people were killed on Sunday after a blast hit Istiklal Avenue, a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul. Eighty-one others were also injured in what Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack that "smells like terrorism".

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu added on Monday that a suspect has been arrested and he blamed the Kurdistan Workers' Party for the bombing.

"Singapore strongly condemns the bomb explosion at Istanbul's Istikal Street on Nov 13, 2022, which has resulted in the loss of innocent lives and multiple injuries," said MFA in a statement.

"We extend our condolences to the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery."

The ministry added that its embassy in Ankara has reached out to Singaporeans in Istanbul who were e-registered with it.

"There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the bombing."

MFA urged Singaporeans in Turkey to exercise caution, monitor local news, heed the instructions of local authorities. Those travelling to Turkey were also strongly encouraged to register with MFA.

Singaporeans in Turkey who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore embassy in Ankara at +90 530 066 7311.

They can also call the 24-hour MFA duty office at 6379 8800 or 6379 8855.