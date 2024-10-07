Iswaran housed in single-man cell due to 'higher safety and security risk': Singapore Prison Service

SINGAPORE: Former transport minister S Iswaran has been put in a single-man cell due to the higher safety and security risk of being housed with other inmates, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said on Monday (Oct 7).

This cell is about 6.9 sq m including toilet space and he has been provided with a straw mat and two blankets on which to sleep, SPS said on Monday night in response to queries from CNA.

SPS said all inmates in its custody receive the same treatment and are subject to the same prison rules and processes.

“S Iswaran underwent safety, security and medical assessment, as per other inmates. As we assessed that there is a higher safety and security risk for S Iswaran to be housed with other inmates, we have housed him in a single-man cell.”

The 62-year-old began his 12-month jail term on Monday after surrendering at the State Courts ahead of a 4pm deadline to do so.