Iswaran housed in single-man cell due to 'higher safety and security risk': Singapore Prison Service
The 62-year-old is in a cell of about 6.9 sq m and has been provided with a straw mat and two blankets on which to sleep.
SINGAPORE: Former transport minister S Iswaran has been put in a single-man cell due to the higher safety and security risk of being housed with other inmates, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said on Monday (Oct 7).
This cell is about 6.9 sq m including toilet space and he has been provided with a straw mat and two blankets on which to sleep, SPS said on Monday night in response to queries from CNA.
SPS said all inmates in its custody receive the same treatment and are subject to the same prison rules and processes.
“S Iswaran underwent safety, security and medical assessment, as per other inmates. As we assessed that there is a higher safety and security risk for S Iswaran to be housed with other inmates, we have housed him in a single-man cell.”
The 62-year-old began his 12-month jail term on Monday after surrendering at the State Courts ahead of a 4pm deadline to do so.
After his arrival, Iswaran underwent safety, security and medical assessment as per other inmates, said SPS.
“Upon admission, all inmates have their personal belongings collected and documented for safekeeping. The items will be returned to them upon release. They are searched for contraband. After which, they are examined by a Prison Medical Officer,” said SPS.
“All inmates are provided with the basic necessities for daily living – toothbrush, toothpaste, clothing, slippers, towel, and plastic spoon for meals.”
SPS said there are different types of cells that can house either one inmate, up to four inmates, or up to eight inmates.
“All prison cells have toilet facilities within the cell. A straw mat and two blankets are provided to inmates as bedding. Inmates with severe medical conditions or clinical needs, upon the Prison Medical Officer’s assessment, may be housed in an Assisted Living Correctional Unit or a Medical Ward for medical monitoring.
“Inmates are housed in different types of cells based on our assessment of their safety and security risk, as well as medical needs,” it added.
SPS also said that inmates are encouraged to keep in contact with their family members and loved ones via face-to-face visits, tele-visits, or e-letters.
Like all other inmates, SPS said Iswaran can have up to two visits, of which one may be face-to-face, and write up to four e-letters, per month.
ISWARAN APOLOGISES TO ALL SINGAPOREANS
Iswaran was dropped off at the State Courts on Monday afternoon in a white Toyota Alphard with a relative at about 3.30pm.
He did not respond to questions from the media about how he felt, any preparations he had made or if he had any message for his former constituents.
A small group of supporters, including his bailor and some of his lawyers from Davinder Singh Chambers, had arrived minutes before and were waiting for him outside Court 4A, where he was to surrender. Iswaran's wife was not present.
He was taken away to begin his jail term after a brief wait in the courtroom.
Iswaran was handed his sentence on Oct 3, with the judge almost doubling the jail term of six to seven months sought by the prosecution.
The 62-year-old said in a statement on Facebook on Monday that he "will not be appealing the sentence handed down by the court".
In his statement, Iswaran said it was important to him that the public prosecutor amended the charges against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act to those under Section 165 of the Penal Code, for the acceptance of gifts by public servants.
"I accept that as a Minister what I did was wrong under Section 165. I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologise unreservedly to all Singaporeans," he wrote.