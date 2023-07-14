Singapore Transport Minister S Iswaran was arrested and released on bail as part of CPIB probe
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Transport Minister S Iswaran was arrested on Tuesday (Jul 11) and subsequently released on bail, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Friday.
This is the first mention of Mr Iswaran being taken into custody, since news first broke on Wednesday that he was assisting the anti-graft agency with a case it uncovered. There remain no details on the nature of the investigation.
CPIB was responding to CNA's queries on the related arrest of billionaire businessman Ong Beng Seng, which was revealed by his company Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) earlier on Friday.
The Singapore-based Malaysian tycoon was asked by CPIB to provide information in relation to his interactions with Mr Iswaran.
CPIB said Mr Ong was arrested on Tuesday as well, and also subsequently released on bail.
"As part of bail conditions, subjects’ passports are impounded," said the agency. "Subjects on bail can however make requests to travel overseas. CPIB will assess such requests on a case-by-case basis."
CPIB said it assessed and acceded to Mr Ong’s request to travel overseas, and that his bail quantum was increased to S$100,000.
CNA has asked the bureau about Mr Iswaran's bail quantum.
"Upon his return, Ong is required to report to CPIB and surrender his passport," CPIB added.
The agency said that as investigations are ongoing, it was unable to provide further details.
Mr Iswaran had also been instructed by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to take a leave of absence until the investigation is completed.
During this period, he will remain in Singapore and have no access to any official resources and government buildings.
Mr Iswaran’s political career spans more than 26 years. He was first elected in 1997 as a Member of Parliament for West Coast GRC, before being appointed to the Cabinet in 2006.
He has been transport minister since May 2021 and has been concurrently minister-in-charge of trade relations at the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) since May 2018.
Before going into politics, Mr Iswaran worked in both the public and private sectors, including at MTI as well as Temasek Holdings. That was where he had business ties with Mr Ong, according to a Reuters report in 2007.
That was also the year Singapore won the rights to host the first-ever Formula One night race, in a deal which 77-year-old Ong is often identified as having played a key role in.
Mr Ong owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix and is chairman of race promoter Singapore GP.
A contract for Singapore to host the F1 race for another seven years was signed in 2022 - the fourth renewal and longest extension yet.
Mr Iswaran has been actively involved in the government's engagements with F1, including making appearances at press conferences where announcements about the event's future have been made.