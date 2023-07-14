Singapore Transport Minister S Iswaran was arrested and released on bail as part of CPIB probe

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Transport Minister S Iswaran was arrested on Tuesday (Jul 11) and subsequently released on bail, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Friday.

This is the first mention of Mr Iswaran being taken into custody, since news first broke on Wednesday that he was assisting the anti-graft agency with a case it uncovered. There remain no details on the nature of the investigation.

CPIB was responding to CNA's queries on the related arrest of billionaire businessman Ong Beng Seng, which was revealed by his company Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) earlier on Friday.

The Singapore-based Malaysian tycoon was asked by CPIB to provide information in relation to his interactions with Mr Iswaran.

CPIB said Mr Ong was arrested on Tuesday as well, and also subsequently released on bail.

"As part of bail conditions, subjects’ passports are impounded," said the agency. "Subjects on bail can however make requests to travel overseas. CPIB will assess such requests on a case-by-case basis."

CPIB said it assessed and acceded to Mr Ong’s request to travel overseas, and that his bail quantum was increased to S$100,000.

CNA has asked the bureau about Mr Iswaran's bail quantum.

"Upon his return, Ong is required to report to CPIB and surrender his passport," CPIB added.

The agency said that as investigations are ongoing, it was unable to provide further details.