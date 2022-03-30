Aviation sector ramping up recruitment efforts to ensure smooth experience at Changi Airport as travel resumes: Iswaran

SINGAPORE: The aviation sector is ramping up recruitment efforts to ensure Changi Airport runs smoothly as travel resumes, said Transport Minister S Iswaran on Wednesday (Mar 30).

This comes after it lost a "significant proportion" of its workforce over the last two years due to the impact of COVID-19.

Boosting the manpower so that the sector can operate at the capacity required will be the "key challenge" as Singapore eases its border restrictions, said Mr Iswaran.

"So the level of attrition is a bit varied. It varies between up to about half I'm told in certain aspects, to maybe about a third," he said.

"So you know, it's a significant attrition we've had and that is because it's an inevitable consequence of the circumstances the aviation community was in because of the virus."

Industry players are now recruiting locally and from other countries like Malaysia, with the aim of gearing up ahead of demand.

He said: "I would say that we are at about two-thirds to about three-quarters of the capacity we were before and that should hold us in good stead in dealing with the kind of anticipated volume increases."

But he added that it takes time to train new workers and get them familiar with operations, especially since the way some things were done might have changed over the past two years.

"So all these take a little bit of time. But I'm confident that based on all that I've seen and heard, that our aviation community partners are gearing up well, for the anticipated increase," said Mr Iswaran.

Mr Iswaran was speaking to reporters during a media tour of Changi Airport, ahead of Singapore’s reopening of borders to all fully vaccinated travellers on Friday.

Singapore will remove all existing vaccinated travel lanes and unilateral opening arrangements from Apr 1, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore announced on Mar 24.

A new simplified travel framework will take its place. Under the vaccinated travel framework, countries and regions will be classified into two categories: The general travel or the restricted category.

For a start, all countries and regions will come under the general travel category. None are currently in the restricted category, although countries and regions may be re-classified in the event of a new variant with "potentially significant" public health risk, according to the Ministry of Health.

Mr Iswaran added that much of the work being done isn't just about “gearing up the capacity and opening up”, but also to ensure the airport can “pivot to a more conservative posture” should the need arise.

“In other words, if I can put it very simply, even as we gear up, it's important that we don't let our guard down.”