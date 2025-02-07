Former Singapore transport minister S Iswaran moved to home detention

SINGAPORE: Former transport minister S Iswaran, who is serving a 12-month jail term, was placed in home detention on Friday (Feb 7).

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) announced this on the same day in response to CNA's queries.



"Like all inmates emplaced on the Home Detention Scheme, S Iswaran will serve his remaining sentence at his residence under specified conditions, which include curfew monitoring using an electronic monitoring tag, being gainfully occupied either in work, study or training, and reporting to SPS for counselling," said SPS.

Iswaran began his 12-month jail term on Oct 7, 2024.

REMISSION AND HOME DETENTION CONDITIONS

Under the Prisons Act, inmates who display good conduct in prison are eligible for remission after serving two-thirds of their sentence, or after serving 14 days of their sentence, whichever ends later.

A prisoner is also eligible to be released on the home detention scheme for a period not exceeding 12 months if they are serving a sentence of four weeks or more, and have served at least 14 days of their sentence.

Factors such as their conduct, and progress and response to rehabilitation during their time in prison, are taken into account when accessing eligibility for home detention, said SPS.

"(Iswaran) has been assessed suitable for emplacement on the scheme, as he is of low risk of re-offending, did not commit any institutional offence in prison, and has strong family support," said the prison service.

Lawyers confirmed with CNA that, in their experience, offenders become eligible for home detention after serving around one-third of their sentence.

"During home detention, inmates who have approved employment can leave the home during their working hours while inmates who are unemployed usually only have a few hours out of the home in the afternoons," said Mr Adrian Wee of Lighthouse Law LLC.

Last year, about 44 per cent of the inmates eligible for home detention were placed on the scheme, SPS added.



SPS did not state in its email response, sent at 11.30am, if Iswaran has been released from prison.



CNA reporters stationed at the two main entry points of Changi Prison did not see Iswaran leaving the complex on foot.



Multiple batches of inmates were released at 11am, 11.30am and 12pm on Friday, but there was no sign of Iswaran.