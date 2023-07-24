Analysts call for more transparency over Iswaran corruption probe in order to maintain trust and confidence

SINGAPORE: It is important for the government to be as transparent as possible about the corruption probe involving Transport Minister S Iswaran if it wants to maintain public trust and confidence in the investigation, analysts said.

But they also acknowledged difficulties in providing further information while the probe by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) is ongoing.

Questions have been raised about the timing and transparency of government communications on the graft probe since it was revealed that Mr Iswaran was arrested – a fact omitted from CPIB’s first media statement on the case.

“Given the keen public interest, it’s only apt for the government to provide accurate and updated information to the public in a timely manner,” said political analyst Eugene Tan, an associate professor of law at the Singapore Management University.

There is a perception that information is being “selectively released”, he said.