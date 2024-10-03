Live: Iswaran gets jail after pleading guilty to 5 offences

SINGAPORE: Former transport minister S Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months' jail on Thursday (Oct 3).

He pleaded guilty to five charges last week - four charges of obtaining valuable items as a public servant and one charge of obstruction of justice.

Another 30 charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The prosecution earlier sought six to seven months' jail, while the defence had argued for no more than eight weeks imprisonment.

Follow live updates from the High Court: