Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore live

Live: Iswaran gets jail after pleading guilty to 5 offences
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

live Singapore

Live: Iswaran gets jail after pleading guilty to 5 offences

Singapore's former transport minister S Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months' jail. He pleaded guilty to five charges last week. 

Live: Iswaran gets jail after pleading guilty to 5 offences

Former Singapore transport minister S Iswaran arrives at the High Court on Oct 3, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

03 Oct 2024 08:11AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2024 10:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Former transport minister S Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months' jail on Thursday (Oct 3).

He pleaded guilty to five charges last week - four charges of obtaining valuable items as a public servant and one charge of obstruction of justice. 

Another 30 charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The prosecution earlier sought six to seven months' jail, while the defence had argued for no more than eight weeks imprisonment.

Follow live updates from the High Court:

Source: CNA/mi(gs)

Related Topics

S Iswaran court crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement