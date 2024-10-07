Former transport minister S Iswaran arrives at the State Courts to surrender and begin jail term

SINGAPORE: Former transport minister S Iswaran arrived at the State Courts on Monday (Oct 7) ahead of the deadline given for him to surrender and begin his jail term of 12 months.

He was handed the sentence on Oct 3, with the judge almost doubling the jail term of six to seven months sought by the prosecution.

The 62-year-old said in a statement on Facebook earlier on Monday that he "will not be appealing the sentence handed down by the court".

In his statement, Iswaran said it was important to him that the public prosecutor amended the charges against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act to those under Section 165 of the Penal Code, for the acceptance of gifts by public servants.

"I accept that as a Minister what I did was wrong under Section 165. I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologise unreservedly to all Singaporeans," he wrote.

"My family's well-being and the emotional toll on my loved ones of a long trial extending well into 2025, and possibly beyond, has also weighed heavily on me. The past 15 months have already been most difficult. With this decision, I hope that we can put the pain and anguish behind us, move forward and rebuild our lives together."

He also thanked his family, friends, grassroots leaders, lawyers and supporters.

Iswaran concluded by saying: "Serving my constituents and Singaporeans over the past 3 decades has been the greatest honour of my life. As this chapter of my life comes to a close, my family and I look to the future with gratitude and renewed hope."

An offender has a 14-day window to file an appeal from the date of his sentence, and can file a notice to appeal even while in jail, lawyers told CNA.

Iswaran had pleaded guilty on the first day of trial after the prosecution amended his two corruption charges to charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code, for obtaining valuables from people with links to his official capacity.

He admitted to four counts under Section 165 for obtaining valuables from Singapore GP majority shareholder Ong Beng Seng and construction boss Lum Kok Seng, and one charge of obstructing justice by belatedly repaying the cost of a flight.

Another 30 charges under Section 165 were taken into consideration.

Across all charges, Iswaran admitted to obtaining S$403,300 worth of valuables over seven years, including tickets to musicals, Formula 1 events and football matches, as well as alcohol and a Brompton bicycle gifted to him for his 60th birthday.