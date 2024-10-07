Iswaran not appealing 12-month jail sentence, apologises to all Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore transport minister S Iswaran is not appealing his 12-month jail sentence after being convicted of five offences, he said in a statement on Facebook on Monday (Oct 7).

"I will not be appealing the sentence handed down by the court," he wrote.

He said it was important to him that the prosecution amended the corruption charges against him.

"I accept that as a Minister what I did was wrong under Section 165. I accept full responsibility for my actions and apologise unreservedly to all Singaporeans."

"My family's well-being and the emotional toll on my loved ones of a long trial extending well into 2025, and possibly beyond, has also weighed heavily on me," said Iswaran.

"The past 15 months have already been most difficult. With this decision, I hope that we can put the pain and anguish behind us, move forward and rebuild our lives together."

He thanked "all who have stood resolutely by me and helped me face the darkest hours with strength".

"I am so very touched by my family’s love, prayers and support. I am indebted to my friends and grassroots leaders for their unstinting support, faith and encouragement," said the former minister.

"I am grateful to my lawyers, and also to the many who have expressed their concern and support for me, in person and through social media."

He concluded by saying: "Serving my constituents and Singaporeans over the past three decades has been the greatest honour of my life. As this chapter of my life comes to a close, my family and I look to the future with gratitude and renewed hope."

Iswaran is due to surrender at the State Courts at 4pm on Monday to begin his jail term.

Iswaran was on Thursday handed the jail sentence for obtaining gifts worth about S$403,300 (US$313,200) over seven years from two businessmen, and for obstruction of justice.

Another 30 charges were taken into consideration.

The 62-year-old pleaded guilty on Sep 24 on what was supposed to be the first day of his trial, after the prosecution amended two corruption charges to charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

Section 165 relates to a public servant obtaining valuable items from someone who could be connected in proceedings or business linked to him or his official functions.

The jail sentence meted out to Iswaran was longer than what the prosecution had asked for.

Iswaran's lead lawyer Davinder Singh had argued for no more than eight weeks' jail, while Deputy Attorney-General Tai Wei Shyong pushed for a jail term of six to seven months.