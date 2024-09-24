Former Singapore transport minister Iswaran pleads guilty after charges amended

TRIP TO QATAR AND COVERING OF TRACKS

Two of the charges are related to a trip that Iswaran made to Qatar in 2022, with flights and hotels provided by Mr Ong.

Around Dec 6, 2022, Mr Ong asked Iswaran if he would like to join him for a trip to Qatar, adding that he would look after him, or in other words, take care of all expenses.

Iswaran took up the offer and applied for urgent personal leave to take the trip.

He left for Qatar on Dec 10, 2022, travelling on Ong's private jet, and checked into Four Seasons hotel in Doha. The next day, he flew back to Singapore on a business class flight paid for by Singapore GP on Mr Ong's instructions.

Iswaran did not pay for his flight to Doha or the hotel stay, and did not declare them to the government.

He paid Singapore GP for the return flight to Singapore around May 25, 2023, and this was related to his charge of obstruction of justice.

Around May 17, 2023, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) was investigating a separate matter relating to Mr Ong's associates when it came across the flight manifest of Mr Ong's private jet for the Dec 10, 2022 flight to Doha, which Iswaran was on.

The next day, Mr Ong was informed by his associates that CPIB had seized the flight manifest and that CPIB had questioned them about the trip.

In the following days, Mr Ong informed Iswaran of this over the phone. They spoke again and Iswaran asked Mr Ong to bill him for the trip to Doha. Mr Ong asked a director in Singapore GP to do so.

On May 24, 2023, the director emailed Iswaran's personal assistant the invoice for the flight to Doha. The next day, Iswaran issued a cheque for S$5,700 to Singapore GP.

This act had the "tendency to obstruct the course of justice" as it made it less likely that Iswaran would be investigated by CPIB, and Iswaran knew this, said Mr Tai.

WHISKY, WINE AND A BICYCLE

The remaining charges related to Iswaran's dealings with Mr Lum, the director of Lum Chang Building Contractors and managing director of Lum Chang Holdings.

In 2016, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) awarded Lum Chang Building Contractors a S$325 million contract for works at Tanah Merah Station and existing viaducts.

In late 2021, Iswaran asked Mr Lum to help him source for whisky and red wine. On Nov 14, 2021, Iswaran sent a picture of a bottle of whisky to Mr Lum and asked him to check with his regular supplier on it. Mr Lum said he would check and get back to him.

On Jan 7, 2022, Mr Lum informed Iswaran that he had bought two bottles of the whisky in the picture, and would send it to him with a batch of red wine. Iswaran acknowledged this and thanked him.

That month, Mr Lum arranged to have two bottles of whisky and 12 bottles of wine delivered to Iswaran, who did not pay for them nor declare them to the government.

At the time, Iswaran knew that Mr Lum was involved in the contract between Lum Chang Building Contractors and LTA, which was connected to his official function as transport minister.

In June 2022, Mr Lum also bought a Brompton T-Line bicycle worth S$7,908 for Iswaran as a present for his 60th birthday, which the then minister did not declare as well.

Addressing the court later, the deputy attorney-general said there had been news reports of political office-holders in other countries like the United Kingdom accepting gifts, and this seemed to be "common practice" overseas.

However, the approach in Singapore was different and the receipt of such gifts was not acceptable, said Mr Tai.