Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore live

Live: Iswaran awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to five charges
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

live Singapore

Live: Iswaran awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to five charges

Singapore's former transport minister S Iswaran was convicted of four charges of obtaining gifts as a public servant and one charge of obstructing justice.

Live: Iswaran awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to five charges

Former Singapore transport minister S Iswaran arrives at the High Court on Oct 3, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

03 Oct 2024 08:11AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2024 09:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Former transport minister S Iswaran will be sentenced on Thursday (Oct 3) after pleading guilty to five charges last week.

He was convicted of four charges of obtaining valuable items as a public servant and one charge of obstruction of justice. Another 30 charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

The prosecution sought six to seven months' jail, while the defence has argued for no more than eight weeks imprisonment.

Follow live updates from the High Court:

Source: CNA/mi(gs)

Related Topics

S Iswaran court crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement