Live: Iswaran awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to five charges

SINGAPORE: Former transport minister S Iswaran will be sentenced on Thursday (Oct 3) after pleading guilty to five charges last week.

He was convicted of four charges of obtaining valuable items as a public servant and one charge of obstruction of justice. Another 30 charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

The prosecution sought six to seven months' jail, while the defence has argued for no more than eight weeks imprisonment.

Follow live updates from the High Court: