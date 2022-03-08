IT engineer admits stealing Wi-Fi devices, hand sanitiser from NTU

SINGAPORE: An IT engineer admitted on Tuesday (Mar 8) to stealing more than S$2,000 worth of computer equipment and cleaning products from Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Tung Chi Kit, 31, an NTU alumnus, pleaded guilty to one charge of theft committed in March 2021. Another two charges of theft will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

A district judge ordered a mandatory treatment order suitability report for Tung, who told the court he has been attending a clinic at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric help. He is set to return to court for sentencing in April.

A mandatory treatment order directs an offender suffering from certain treatable psychiatric conditions to undergo psychiatric treatment.

On Mar 29 last year, Tung drove to a building at the university's North Spine and went up to a classroom on the fifth floor.

At about 11.30pm, he stood on a table, unscrewed an Internet wireless access point worth about S$1,000 from its mount on the ceiling of the classroom, and put it in his bag.

Tung also took an open packet of wet wipes, worth S$10, from the classroom. On his way out of the building, he saw four bottles of hand sanitiser placed along a corridor. He also took these, valued at about S$8 each.

He then drove to NTU's South Spine building, where he entered another classroom and stole another wireless access point. He forcefully removed the device, causing damage to the metal bars and false ceiling it was fixed to, which required repair. He also stole another open bag of wet wipes.

The stolen items have since been recovered from Tung except for the bottles of hand sanitiser, for which he made restitution.

Tung also stole three computer monitors, worth a total of S$900, and another two wireless access points from NTU in December 2019 and February 2021 respectively. The equipment was recovered from him, the prosecution said.

The prosecution sought between two and four weeks' jail, saying that Tung was "recalcitrant" and that the theft was premeditated.

The prosecution also highlighted that the wet wipes and hand sanitiser he stole were provided by the school for disinfection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The defence asked for a mandatory treatment order report, saying that Tung was remorseful and a young, first-time offender.

For committing theft, Tung could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.