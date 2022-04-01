As it happens: Singapore-Malaysia land border reopening
CNA journalists are tracking the events on the first day of the resumption of land travel between Singapore and Malaysia for fully vaccinated people.
SINGAPORE: For the first time in two years, people in Singapore and Malaysia are crossing the two land checkpoints using private transport.
The trips, starting at midnight on Friday (Apr 1), mark a huge step towards normalising travel between the two countries as COVID-imposed restrictions are progressively lifted.
KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS:
