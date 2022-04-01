Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

As it happens: Singapore-Malaysia land border reopening
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

As it happens: Singapore-Malaysia land border reopening

CNA journalists are tracking the events on the first day of the resumption of land travel between Singapore and Malaysia for fully vaccinated people. 

As it happens: Singapore-Malaysia land border reopening

View of the Causeway past Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint towards Johor on Apr 1, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)

01 Apr 2022 06:02AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 06:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: For the first time in two years, people in Singapore and Malaysia are crossing the two land checkpoints using private transport.

The trips, starting at midnight on Friday (Apr 1), mark a huge step towards normalising travel between the two countries as COVID-imposed restrictions are progressively lifted.

KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Singapore-Malaysia land border reopening: All modes of transport allowed from April

No quota for all travel modes when border with Singapore reopens, land checkpoints operate 24/7: Putrajaya

New shuttle bus service between Woodlands Checkpoint and JB CIQ Complex from Friday

Automated immigration clearance for single drivers at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints: ICA on Singapore-Malaysia land border reopening

 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/ac

Related Topics

COVID-19 Malaysia Travel

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us