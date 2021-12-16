Italy ban on tourists from Singapore on COVID-19 concerns possibly 'clerical mistake', says ambassador

SINGAPORE: The Italian Ambassador to Singapore said on Thursday (Dec 16) that a ban that his country has imposed on tourists from Singapore is possibly an "error".

Speaking to CNA in response to queries, Mr Mario Andrea Vattani said: "We are writing to Italy’s MOH (health ministry) to ask them to review their choice of banning Singapore travellers to Italy for leisure. I would like to believe it is a clerical mistake or error to refer to Singapore’s removal from the EU list that was published on Nov 9 to make a decision now."

On Nov 9, Singapore was removed from a European Union list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

The EU list, which is reviewed every two weeks, states that the criteria for being listed takes into account the country's "epidemiological situation and overall response to COVID-19".

Mr Vattani told CNA he thinks that this list is not reflective of Singapore's current situation.

"In Singapore, the number of COVID-19 cases now are much lower, almost 100 per cent of the population is vaccinated. The Omicron variant is almost absent," said the ambassador.

SINGAPORE IN LIST OF HIGH-RISK COUNTRIES: ITALIAN HEALTH MINISTRY

On Wednesday, the Italian embassy in Singapore released an update on its website, saying that its health ministry had on Tuesday classified Singapore and Brunei as “List E” countries.

The countries in this list are deemed to be of high risk of COVID-19 infections.

This means that Singapore residents will not be able to travel to Italy for leisure from Thursday. The ban will stay in place until Jan 31.