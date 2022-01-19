Pilot mentoring programme launched for young people who leave ITE prematurely

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Wednesday (Jan 19) launched a pilot mentoring programme, targeting students who leave the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) prematurely.

The scheme, named Career Advice and Mentoring Programme (CAMP), will support 100 youths over two years by matching them with mentors from industries of their interest.

These mentors will guide the youths in exploring their interests and career options. They will also facilitate internships or job placements where possible, said MSF.

MSF described the programming as part of its ongoing efforts to support "at-risk" youths and help them "realise their potential". Students who leave ITE prematurely may "lack support and guidance after leaving the education system" and face difficulties in deciding what to do next, the ministry added.

“We believe that every youth, regardless of his or her background and circumstances, has the potential to achieve success in life, given the right support and guidance," said Mr Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary for MSF and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

VOLUNTEER MENTORS SOUGHT

So far, 14 mentors and 6 mentees have been recruited, as MSF urged professionals who are looking to give back to society and make a difference in the lives of "vulnerable" young people to volunteer as industry mentors.

The ideal mentor should be at mid-management level and have about five years of experience in their specific sector, said MSF

Examples of such industries that programme is looking for include chemical technology, pharmaceutical, automotive, food and beverage, social services and animal husbandry. Interested volunteers can sign up the CAMP website, the ministry said.