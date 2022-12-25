Power banks and Tiger Balms: 10,000 migrant workers get Christmas gifts in charity initiative

Ms Wong found ItsRainingRaincoats' Christmas drive online, and both agreed that it was a worthy cause.

"Migrant workers really put a lot of effort into developing Singapore as a whole, in gardening, tree trimming and construction work. She (Ms Muel) also has a soft spot for all labour workers.

"So we went shopping, and we bought stuff to donate," Ms Wong said, adding that they also decided to donate their time by volunteering to wrap gifts.

The two spent around S$450 on gifts such as backpacks and dental kits.

When asked about her motivation behind donating to the cause, Ms Muel became emotional.

"They work hard ... It's so hard and some of them they're not really having nice food," she said tearfully. "They are less fortunate than us. That is why we do this for them."

STUDENTS VOLUNTEERING

Another group of volunteers seen wrapping gifts at inspIRRe were four undergraduates from a residential hall in the Nanyang Technological University.

Mr Glen Chua, 22, who came for the second time that week, said: "It's really meaningful because personally, and for many of us, we did not have experience with migrant workers, helping migrant workers.

"They're actually very important members of our community, but yet, we often neglect their needs as well as their well-being."

Along with gift-wrapping, Mr Chua and his friends have doodled sketches and short messages to migrant workers who would receive these gifts at random.