Singaporeans undergoing IVF to get new funding for some types of pre-implantation genetic testing

SINGAPORE: The Government will introduce new funding support for certain types of pre-implantation genetic testing for Singaporean couples undergoing in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Announcing this on Wednesday (Mar 2), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah said this is to address concerns that some couples have over genetically transmitted diseases.

More details will be provided later, she said in Parliament during the PMO’s Committee of Supply debate. Pre-implantation genetic testing involves testing embryos for a specific genetic or chromosomal abnormality during an IVF cycle.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had in May last year approved such testing to be provided as regulated clinical services. It is offered to patients at risk of transmitting to their children serious inheritable diseases that are due to single gene mutations or chromosomal structural rearrangement, MOH said.

Previously, testing for monogenic or single gene defects and chromosomal structural rearrangements was available under a pilot programme that started in 2005.