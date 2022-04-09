Singaporean Ix Shen returns to Ukraine, joins volunteer group to provide humanitarian aid

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Ix Shen is back in Ukraine to help in humanitarian efforts after he and his Ukrainian wife left the war-torn country for Poland last month.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday (Apr 8), the former actor said he is in a "safe place" and will not be revealing his exact location in Ukraine for "security reasons".

Mr Shen, who has been providing regular updates to CNA as the situation unfolds in Ukraine, said has joined a group of volunteers who provide humanitarian aid from Poland.

"So we stocked up the supplies in the vehicles, we drive across the border and redistribute them in different centres," said Mr Shen, adding that one of these centres is in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

The town was occupied by Russian forces in the early days of the invasion, AFP reported. There have been allegations that Russian forces committed war crimes by executing civilians in Bucha, with Ukraine accusing Russia of carrying out a "massacre".

The Kremlin has denied the allegations.