New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to get orchid named after her during Singapore visit

SINGAPORE: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will have an orchid named after her during her official visit to Singapore this week, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Monday (Apr 18).

Ms Ardern is in Singapore from Monday to Wednesday as part of a trade mission. She will attend an official welcome ceremony held in her honour at the Istana on Tuesday, MFA said.

She will call on President Halimah Yacob and meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will also host an official lunch.

Ms Ardern will also have a new orchid hybrid named in her honour during her visit, MFA said.