New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to get orchid named after her during Singapore visit
SINGAPORE: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will have an orchid named after her during her official visit to Singapore this week, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Monday (Apr 18).
Ms Ardern is in Singapore from Monday to Wednesday as part of a trade mission. She will attend an official welcome ceremony held in her honour at the Istana on Tuesday, MFA said.
She will call on President Halimah Yacob and meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will also host an official lunch.
Ms Ardern will also have a new orchid hybrid named in her honour during her visit, MFA said.
This is Ms Ardern's first official overseas engagement since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and her delegates are expected to use the trip to sign partnerships and memorandums of understanding that strengthen bilateral collaboration and innovation.
Ms Ardern's visit reaffirms the excellent relations between Singapore and New Zealand, underpinned by the Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership established during her first official visit to Singapore in 2019, MFA said.
The partnership improved cooperation in four areas - trade and economics, security and defence, science and technology and people-to-people links.
Ms Ardern will be accompanied by her partner Mr Clarke Gayford, New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor and senior officials.