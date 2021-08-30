Jail for HDB officer who violated Official Secrets Act by informing friend of surprise flat inspections

SINGAPORE: A Housing and Development Board (HDB) investigation officer was sentenced to 25 days in jail after informing a friend about an impending inspection of the flat where he was a tenant.

Kalayarasan Karuppaya, a 55-year-old Singaporean, pleaded guilty on Monday (Aug 30) to two charges of violating the Official Secrets Act by communicating information about the upcoming inspection to Damandeep Singh, a 22-year-old Indian national.

The accused - who has been suspended from his duties since Jan 25 last year - was not authorised to release the information to Damandeep.

The court heard on Monday that the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau of Singapore (CPIB) had received information on Jan 9 last year relating to Kalayrasan providing Damandeep with information regarding the impending inspection of the HDB flat on several occasions in 2019.

As an investigation officer with the rank of higher estate executive, Kalayarasan’s work involved conducting investigations into subletting and occupancy related infringements in HDB estates, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiam Jia Min.

These included offences such as unauthorised subletting of HDB units, overcrowding and the misuse of units for vice or other illegal activities.

As part of his investigations, the accused would be involved in conducting surprise inspections at units identified in feedback and complaints from members of the public as well as the Singapore Police Force, said Ms Thiam.

The accused was aware that information regarding such surprise inspections was confidential information which he was not allowed to share with others, including the owners and tenants of these units.

Together with five others, Damandeep was a registered tenant in the unit in question, Ms Thiam said, noting the maximum number of people allowed to stay in the unit is six.

Any breach of this condition might potentially result in a debarment of unauthorised tenants from renting HDB units for a fixed period and the unit owner from renting out the unit.

“Investigations revealed that at all material times, Damandeep and some of the other registered tenants illegally sublet the unit to more tenants, in breach of the HDB rules,” said Ms Thiam.

“The purpose of this was so that the illegal subtenants could bear some of the cost of the monthly rental of the unit. They collected about S$200 monthly from each illegal subtenant,” she added.

A total of about 12 to 13 people were staying in the flat at any one point, she noted, adding that Kalayarasan was not aware of these facts at the time.