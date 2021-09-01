Man gets 20 months' jail for molesting younger sister with mild intellectual disability: Report

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man man was sentenced to 20 months’ jail on Wednesday (Sep 1) for repeatedly molesting his younger sister who has a mild intellectual disability, TODAY reported.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of outrage of modesty, with another three charges taken into consideration for sentencing. The incidents took place in 2018.

The man cannot be named due to a court order to protect the identity of the victim, who is three years younger than her brother.

According to court documents, the siblings lived together in a four-room flat with their father, aunt and two uncles at the time of the offences. Their mother had moved out of the flat sometime in 2008.

On one occasion in 2018, the victim returned home from school and was putting her clothes on in her bedroom after a shower when her brother entered the room, court documents stated.

Nobody else was home at the time.

Her brother used a toothpick he had taken from the living room table to poke the victim’s private parts, court documents stated.

When she cried out that it hurt, he removed the toothpick and threw it into a dustbin.

He then proceeded to remove her T-shirt and molested her. She raised her voice and told him to go away, court documents stated.

Sometime after this incident, the victim was in bed watching television when her brother came and sat beside her. They were alone in the flat.

He pulled aside her shorts and underwear and molested her. She told him that it hurt and moved his hands away, court documents stated. He then told her not to tell anyone what he did and left the room.

When the victim asked him why he had touched her, he said that he had broken up with his girlfriend.

His offences came to light on Dec 20, 2019 after she told her counsellor that her brother had sexually abused her. A week later, the counsellor took her to make a police report.