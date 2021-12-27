Jail for man who molested woman, stole from victims including his mother

SINGAPORE: Over almost two years, a young man committed a slew of crimes including molesting a woman and stealing from a worshipper at a mosque, a GrabFood rider and his own mother.

Nur Hafizat Selamat, now 22, was given two months and two weeks' jail on Monday (Dec 27). He pleaded guilty to five charges of theft, molestation and dishonest misappropriation. Another seven charges were considered in sentencing.

The court heard that Hafizat, who was jobless at the time of the offences, was waiting for a lift at a Housing Board block on Mar 7, 2019.

A 27-year-old woman on her way home from work joined him at the lift lobby to wait for the elevator, and Hafizat took notice of her.

As the lift doors were about to open, Hafizat tapped the woman's left buttock once with his hand. She turned and stared at Hafizat, who looked at her but did not follow her into the lift.

When the woman entered the lift, Hafizat gave her a flying kiss and waved at her. The act was captured on closed-circuit television footage, and the victim later called the police.

Later that year, Hafizat began stealing. On Nov 16, 2019, he stole S$250 from his mother's pouch while the 51-year-old woman was sleeping.

His stepfather later called the police to report his stepson for stealing from his mother.

On Feb 10, 2020, Hafizat went to Masjid Al-Islah in Punggol.

A 52-year-old man worshipper who was also at the mosque placed his handphone on a charger near the shelf at the main entrance of the prayer hall.

He walked away to proceed with his prayers, and returned about half an hour later to find his phone missing.

Hafizat was captured on CCTV footage loitering near the shelf. The phone was later recovered from him.

On Jan 23 this year, a 47-year-old GrabFood rider left his electric bicycle at the foot of a block in Punggol to make a food delivery.

When he returned, he realised that his black pouch left in one of the compartments in his Grab bag on the e-bike was missing. The pouch contained his passport as well as cash of S$700.

Police camera footage captured Hafizat removing the black pouch from the e-bike. He threw away the passport and pouch and used the money on himself.

For outraging a person's modesty, he could have been jailed up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of such punishments.

For theft, he could have been jailed up to three years, fined, or both.