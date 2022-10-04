Jail for business owner who caught COVID-19, but left isolation to work

SINGAPORE: A wholesale business owner who went to work despite testing positive for COVID-19 was jailed for 12 weeks on Tuesday (Oct 4).

Wang Shaowei, 38, left his place of isolation on 15 occasions for his business, including collecting order forms and visiting a car park in Ubi that served as a vegetable wholesale centre.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of leaving his place of isolation without authorities' permission. Another 14 charges of a similar nature were considered for his sentencing.

The Singaporean was the sole proprietor of a wholesale trading business dealing with goods such as beverages, fruits and vegetables.

As part of his business, Wang would regularly visit Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre to pack food items that would be loaded onto lorries for delivery to clients.

In September last year, a significant number of COVID-19 cases were detected at the centre, resulting in its closure for three days for cleaning and disinfection.

As Wang frequented the centre as part of his business, he was made to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Sep 29 last year. He was informed the next day that he tested positive for COVID-19.