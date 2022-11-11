Man arrested after his car collides with police vehicle, causing it to crash into shophouse entrance

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested after his car collided with a police vehicle in Jalan Besar, causing it to crash into a shophouse, said the police on Friday (Nov 11).

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at about 1am. At the time, the police were on their way to attend to an incident.

According to the police, a car then collided with the rear left end of the police vehicle along Jalan Besar Road, causing the police vehicle it to hit a road sign and the roller shutter of a shophouse.

Videos circulating on social media show a police car with its front half through the entrance of a shophouse. Several police vehicles are also seen nearby, as officers direct traffic around the scene.

A 25-year-old police officer was taken conscious to the hospital after the incident, said police.

The 43-year-old car driver sustained minor injuries, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

He was subsequently arrested for the offence of driving while under the influence of drugs and suspected drug-related offences.

Police investigations are ongoing.