Skeletal remains of 3 cats found in rental flat, 2 others rescued from cage

SINGAPORE: Two emaciated pet cats were rescued on Tuesday (Jun 6) after they were found caged and abandoned in a rental flat along Jalan Minyak near Havelock Road.
Cat rescuers, who learnt of the situation from neighbours living above the flat, also discovered the skeletal remains of three other felines in the same cage.
One of the rescuers, who only wanted to be known as Ms Wati, told CNA that officers from the police and Housing and Development Board (HDB) were at the unit when they arrived, along with some residents including the informants, and a woman who said she was the daughter of the cat owners.
“It was a mess. Clothes and furniture were strewn around," said Ms Wati, a consultant with more than a decade of experience in rescuing cats.
"The cats were in cages in the kitchen. There were (faeces) everywhere and they were hysterical, hungry, pacing up and down."
She said she gave the emaciated and dirty cats - both male adults - water and food.
There were three skulls at the bottom of the cage, and bones with no flesh on them - just bits of fur, added Ms Wati.
"The owners’ daughter said she fed them two weeks ago. It looked more like a month."
Shortly after, personnel from the National Parks Board (NParks)’ Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) arrived and took the two cats away.
In response to CNA’s queries, AVS group director Jessica Kwok said the cats were currently in its care and investigations ongoing. The agency had “received feedback about cats being allegedly left in a unit without proper care”, she added.
The family in the Jalan Minyak flat is in the midst of moving out, according to Ms Wati, who said she has attended to at least four other cases this year where owners abandoned their cats in cages.
One feline, rescued from a flat along Pipit Road in MacPherson, died at a veterinary clinic while receiving treatment. Ms Wati is looking after another cat she rescued two weeks ago in an emaciated state.
CNA has reported on the soaring number of pet abandonment cases in recent years. Some reasons include a change in circumstances or increasing pet expenses, especially as inflation also rises.
Cat rescuers have pointed to a lack of sterilisation leading to overpopulation of cats in homes and eventually, their abandonment.
AVS investigated 310 cases of pets being abandoned in 2022. This was up from 225 in 2021, 251 in 2020 and 230 in 2019.
Meanwhile, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals receives between 50 and 60 suspected cases of abandoned pets each year, a number that has stayed consistent over the years.
Those convicted of failing in their duty of care to their pets – an offence which includes pet abandonment – can be charged under the Animals and Birds Act. First-time offenders can be jailed for up to 12 months or fined up to S$10,000, or both.
Animal abusers can also receive a maximum 12-month disqualification from owning any pets.
In late 2021, NParks said it was reviewing the penalties for animal cruelty and abuse to ensure they “remain effective in deterring” such acts.
Animal welfare organisations such as the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) have been calling for tougher sanctions.
In 2021, the group proposed a two-pronged approach to the penalties: Increasing the animal ownership ban to a minimum of five years and a maximum of a lifetime; and granting more powers to authorities to regularly conduct mental health checks with convicted offenders who have been released.
Ms Kwok from NParks urged those unable to care for their pets to find a suitable home for them or approach an animal welfare group for help with rehoming them.
“Being a pet owner is a lifelong commitment, and owners must be responsible and provide appropriate care for the animals.
“Pet owners are reminded to fulfill the standard of care for their pets, ensuring the pet’s shelter is safe and providing suitable food and water regularly,” she added.
Ms Kwok said that while AVS will continue to ensure that regulations are in place and properly enforced, the public also has an important part to play.
Members of the public can alert AVS of any suspected cases of pet abandonment via its website, or call its Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.