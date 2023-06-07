Skeletal remains of 3 cats found in rental flat, 2 others rescued from cage

SINGAPORE: Two emaciated pet cats were rescued on Tuesday (Jun 6) after they were found caged and abandoned in a rental flat along Jalan Minyak near Havelock Road.

Cat rescuers, who learnt of the situation from neighbours living above the flat, also discovered the skeletal remains of three other felines in the same cage.

One of the rescuers, who only wanted to be known as Ms Wati, told CNA that officers from the police and Housing and Development Board (HDB) were at the unit when they arrived, along with some residents including the informants, and a woman who said she was the daughter of the cat owners.

“It was a mess. Clothes and furniture were strewn around," said Ms Wati, a consultant with more than a decade of experience in rescuing cats.

"The cats were in cages in the kitchen. There were (faeces) everywhere and they were hysterical, hungry, pacing up and down."

She said she gave the emaciated and dirty cats - both male adults - water and food.

There were three skulls at the bottom of the cage, and bones with no flesh on them - just bits of fur, added Ms Wati.

"The owners’ daughter said she fed them two weeks ago. It looked more like a month."