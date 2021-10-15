Sembcorp Marine has ‘taken note’ of feedback on hygiene and quality of food served to migrant workers in Jalan Tukang

SINGAPORE: Sembcorp Marine has “taken note of the feedback” on the hygiene and quality of food served to the migrant workers employed by the company, it said on Thursday night (Oct 14).

Responding to CNA's queries about the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) investigation at the Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory on Wednesday, the company said in a statement that it has issued reminders to the food caterer on “strict adherence” to hygiene standards.

“The company is cognisant of the diverse food preferences of migrant workers from different cultures and has been working closely with the caterer to continuously cater to the differing needs of the individuals,” the statement read.