SINGAPORE: Singapore and Japan have agreed to further develop Exercise Singapan and conduct it on a regular basis after holding their first bilateral naval exercise this year.

Exercise Singapan was held in late August in the waters off Japan in the Pacific Ocean, with both sides exchanging personnel between their ships, taking part in conventional warfare drills, planning exercises and visiting each other's ships ashore.

Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Wednesday (Nov 25) that the two countries agreed to further develop the exercise and conduct it on a regular basis.

A joint statement by Japan and Singapore said that the agreement was reached during Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing's meeting with his Japanese counterpart Koizumi Shinjiro on Wednesday, when they discussed the regional security environment and their countries' defence cooperation.

"The two ministers confirmed that they would further strengthen cooperation between their respective naval services and promote initiatives that contribute to information sharing and collaboration to enhance maritime security."

They also agreed to consider holding submarine rescue exercises.

DEEPENING DEFENCE TIES

The meeting took place during Mr Chan's introductory visit to Japan as defence minister, as the two countries mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Both ministers have held frequent meetings and maintained close communication on defence cooperation.

On Wednesday, they reaffirmed both countries' "strong commitment" to strengthening defence ties and tackling regional and global challenges together as like-minded partners.