Singapore, Japan step up naval cooperation after first joint exercise, plan regular drills
Both sides also discussed maritime security and closer cooperation ahead of Singapore's 2027 ASEAN chairmanship.
SINGAPORE: Singapore and Japan have agreed to further develop Exercise Singapan and conduct it on a regular basis after holding their first bilateral naval exercise this year.
Exercise Singapan was held in late August in the waters off Japan in the Pacific Ocean, with both sides exchanging personnel between their ships, taking part in conventional warfare drills, planning exercises and visiting each other's ships ashore.
Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Wednesday (Nov 25) that the two countries agreed to further develop the exercise and conduct it on a regular basis.
A joint statement by Japan and Singapore said that the agreement was reached during Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing's meeting with his Japanese counterpart Koizumi Shinjiro on Wednesday, when they discussed the regional security environment and their countries' defence cooperation.
"The two ministers confirmed that they would further strengthen cooperation between their respective naval services and promote initiatives that contribute to information sharing and collaboration to enhance maritime security."
They also agreed to consider holding submarine rescue exercises.
DEEPENING DEFENCE TIES
The meeting took place during Mr Chan's introductory visit to Japan as defence minister, as the two countries mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.
Both ministers have held frequent meetings and maintained close communication on defence cooperation.
On Wednesday, they reaffirmed both countries' "strong commitment" to strengthening defence ties and tackling regional and global challenges together as like-minded partners.
Mr Koizumi outlined Japan's defence policy and the two ministers welcomed progress in security and defence cooperation under the Japan-Singapore "Strategic Partnership", established in March.
"Amid an increasingly complex global and regional security environment, the two ministers affirmed their shared interest in regional peace and stability, including maritime security," MINDEF said.
They also reiterated the vital importance of open sea lanes to both countries.
Against this backdrop, the ministers agreed to step up cooperation by pooling both countries' knowledge and technologies to tackle shared challenges.
The ministry said that there had also been a "healthy cadence of exchanges" between the two countries' military leadership.
In August, General Uchikura Hiroaki, Chief of Staff of the Japan Joint Staff, made an introductory visit to Singapore where he met Mr Chan. Singapore's navy chief also made a working visit to Japan that month.
The ministers also looked forward to Vice-Admiral Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force of the Singapore Armed Forces, making his introductory visit to Japan.
Mr Chan, who is in Japan from Tuesday to Wednesday, has been meeting with other senior Japanese officials, including Mr Wakamiya Kenji, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's executive acting secretary-general Hagiuda Koichi.
He also met young Japanese politicians over lunch and hosted a dinner for security-related personnel, MINDEF said in a separate news release.
"These engagements provided opportunities to exchange views on regional and international security developments and strengthen bilateral ties," it added.
JAPAN-ASEAN COOPERATION
Both ministers also discussed Japan's cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its role in regional stability.
Singapore will chair the 11-nation bloc in 2027 and formally received the chairmanship last week.
Mr Chan and Mr Koizumi said that cooperation through the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) was important in promoting regional peace and stability.
ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners, including China, Japan and the United States, to strengthen security and defence cooperation. Singapore took over as the 2027 chair of the ADMM and ADMM-Plus last month.
Mr Koizumi said that Japan intends to fully support the ADMM and ADMM-Plus in their efforts to promote regional peace and stability.
Both ministers also agreed to work with other ADMM and ADMM-Plus countries to strengthen the Experts' Working Groups in addressing shared security challenges ahead of next year's meeting, it said.
Separately, the two ministers discussed how Singapore, as ASEAN's current country coordinator for Japan, would continue to support the "strong cooperative relationship between Japan and ASEAN".
Mr Chan reiterated Singapore's hope that Japan would continue to play a constructive role in regional peace and security.