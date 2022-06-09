Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to meet President Halimah, PM Lee during official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will call on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his official visit to Singapore from Friday (Jun 10) to Saturday.

Mr Kishida, who took office in October last year, was invited by Mr Lee, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday.

"The visit underscores the excellent relations between Singapore and Japan and builds upon the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2021," said MFA.

On Saturday, Mr Kishida will attend an official welcome ceremony at the Istana. He will call on Mdm Halimah and meet Mr Lee, who will also host an official lunch.

A new orchid hybrid will be named in the Japanese prime minister’s honour during his trip, said MFA.

On Friday, Mr Kishida will deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, becoming the first Japanese leader to do so since 2014, according to the Japanese government.

In 2014, then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered a speech at the high-level security summit.

This year’s forum, which is attended by defence ministers, officials and industry experts, will be held from Friday to Sunday.