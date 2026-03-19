Singapore remembers past with Japan but can still move forward to forge mutually beneficial relationship: PM Wong

TOKYO: Singapore does not allow itself to be "trapped by history” but can move forward to forge a mutually beneficial relationship with Japan, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Mar 18).

Singapore and Japan on Wednesday announced the upgrading of ties to a Strategic Partnership, with moves to expand cooperation in five areas.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Mr Wong said that the historical sensitivities stemming from the legacy of World War II were mentioned during talks.

He said that while Singapore remembers the lessons from the Japanese Occupation, this does not stop it from moving forward to forge a relationship with Japan, as it has done over the decades.

Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister, also spoke about the importance of maintaining strong relationships with other countries amid a more complex geopolitical environment, along with developments in the Middle East.

He began his first official visit to Japan as Singapore's prime minister on Tuesday.

"The relationship we have with Japan is long-standing. It's mutually beneficial, and the cooperation is wide-ranging, and the elevation of the Strategic Partnership will enable us to do more together," Mr Wong said.

He said that Singapore and Japan were strategically aligned in supporting free and open trade and a rules-based international order.

He added that the priority sectors Japan is pushing for are similar to those in Singapore, such as AI, quantum space and cybersecurity.