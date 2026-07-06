Singapore and Japan sign agreement to strengthen space collaboration

SINGAPORE: The space agencies of Singapore and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on Monday (Jul 6) to boost collaboration in areas such as space technology development and exploration.

It is the first bilateral space agency agreement between Singapore and Japan, following commitments by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi earlier this year.

The National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will exchange information and explore opportunities for cooperation in areas such as space technology development and applications, space science and exploration, industry development, education, as well as policy and regulatory exchanges.

At the Spacetide 2026 conference in Tokyo, a global platform which brings together key players from various industries, the two agencies also exchanged letters on business and industrial promotion cooperation under JAXA’s Co-funded Business Promotion Framework (CBPF). Singapore is the third partner country under this framework, after the United Kingdom and France.

"Through the CBPF, both agencies will support greater collaboration between Singaporean and Japanese companies and facilitate partnerships in areas of mutual interest," Singapore's space agency said in a media release.