Top Japanese egg producer to set up S$100m farm in Singapore, boosting local production to meet half of domestic demand
SINGAPORE: A top Japanese producer of eggs will set up Singapore’s fourth egg farm, a move that will eventually boost total domestic production to meet half the country's demand for eggs.
From 2026, when it is fully operational, the ISE Food Holdings (IFH) farm will be able to produce 360 million eggs and five million day-old chicks every year.
Singapore’s three egg farms currently produce enough to meet about 28 per cent of demand today. The rest is imported from more than 12 countries in 2020.
Under a memorandum of understanding signed with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Sep 10), IFH will invest S$100 million in local facilities, adopting state-of-the-art technology and environmentally sustainable practices in areas ranging from remote monitoring of animal health, advanced climatic control, to odour and waste management.
This is expected to create jobs and introduce niche processes beneficial in the long term for Singapore’s nascent agricultural industry.
IFH will develop an egg layer farm, a day-old chick hatchery, a parent stock pullet farm, and a parent stock layer farm in Singapore.
This will make the IFH farm the first in Singapore to have the full ecosystem of egg production, from the initial imports of day-old chicks that will eventually become the parents of other day-old chicks that lay eggs for consumption.
This strengthens production resilience during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has put pressure on supply chains, and comes as Singapore pushes ahead with its target of producing 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally by 2030, known as the '30 by 30' vision.
Singapore’s current egg farms only import the day-old chicks that lay eggs for consumption.
SFA will award four farm plots of about 13 ha in total on 30-year leases to IFH at market value. The farms will be in Tuas, Sungei Tengah and Lim Chu Kang.
Construction on the facilities is expected to start from 2022, and the farms will begin operating in phases from 2024 to 2026.
Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in a statement that IFH’s operations in Singapore will create good jobs for Singaporeans in the agri-food and sustainability sectors, and raise the capability and resilience of Singapore’s local egg industry.
“This will support us in our push towards strengthening Singapore’s overall food security in a productive, climate-resilient and sustainable manner,” she added.