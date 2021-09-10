Top Japanese egg producer to set up S$100m farm in Singapore, boosting local production to meet half of domestic demand

SINGAPORE: A top Japanese producer of eggs will set up Singapore’s fourth egg farm, a move that will eventually boost total domestic production to meet half the country's demand for eggs.

From 2026, when it is fully operational, the ISE Food Holdings (IFH) farm will be able to produce 360 million eggs and five million day-old chicks every year.

Singapore’s three egg farms currently produce enough to meet about 28 per cent of demand today. The rest is imported from more than 12 countries in 2020.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Sep 10), IFH will invest S$100 million in local facilities, adopting state-of-the-art technology and environmentally sustainable practices in areas ranging from remote monitoring of animal health, advanced climatic control, to odour and waste management.

This is expected to create jobs and introduce niche processes beneficial in the long term for Singapore’s nascent agricultural industry.

IFH will develop an egg layer farm, a day-old chick hatchery, a parent stock pullet farm, and a parent stock layer farm in Singapore.

This will make the IFH farm the first in Singapore to have the full ecosystem of egg production, from the initial imports of day-old chicks that will eventually become the parents of other day-old chicks that lay eggs for consumption.