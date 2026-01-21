Jaywalking pedestrian hurled several metres after being hit by car in Sengkang

SINGAPORE: A man was hit by a car and sent flying for several metres along Sengkang Central, with dashcam footage of the incident circulating online.

The footage, posted on Xiaohongshu, was captured at about 5.55pm on Jan 17, and shows the man, dressed in a black shirt and shorts, jogging onto the road after the pedestrian traffic light had turned red.

Xiaohongshu, known in English as RedNote, is a Chinese social networking and e-commerce platform.

As the man was about halfway across the junction, he was struck by a red car. The car was driving through the intersection with a green light, the video showed.

The 59-second clip has since garnered 3,260 likes and 315 comments on the platform.

Despite the impact, the man was seen getting back on his feet moments later and limping towards the curb.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a traffic accident at the junction of Buangkok Drive and Sengkang Central at about 6.35pm on Jan 17.

One person was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.