JB hospital sees surge in Singapore patients using MediSave for treatment

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of patients from Singapore using MediSave at a private hospital in Johor Bahru has doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regency Specialist Hospital, the only hospital in JB currently participating in Singapore’s overseas MediSave scheme, said about 90 per cent of its MediSave patients are women.

Among the most common treatments sought are obstetrics and gynaecology services, including maternity care. The hospital declined to reveal the exact number of Singapore patients using MediSave.

The hospital sees about 150 to 200 international patients daily, mostly from Indonesia and Singapore.

Regency Specialist Hospital CEO Serena Yong said affordability and accessibility are among the considerations for those seeking treatment across the Causeway.

"I would say that dollar to dollar is about the same, maybe 10 per cent more (for JB). But you know, in terms of currency, it's already one-third,” she said.

But she added that patients should also look at factors beyond cost.

“The quality, the safety, the accessibility of the doctors, the skills are also very important parts of the consideration.”