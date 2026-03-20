Four Singaporeans arrested and handed to Malaysia police over Johor Bahru murder

SINGAPORE: Four Singaporeans believed to be connected to a murder case in Johor Bahru have been arrested and handed over to Malaysian authorities, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (Mar 20).

Three men aged between 23 and 29, and a 27-year-old woman, were arrested during simultaneous operations on Thursday, including at a residential unit along Teban Gardens Road, SPF said in response to media queries.

The arrests were carried out following warrants of arrest issued by a Malaysian court and a request for assistance from the Malaysian police. The four people were handed over on the same day they were arrested.

According to Malaysian media reports, a 32-year-old man was fatally attacked with a sharp weapon in the Southkey commercial area last Saturday. He subsequently died from a stab wound to his neck.

Malaysian police said they arrested one of the suspects at about 12.15am on Thursday as he was attempting to cross the immigration checkpoint into Singapore.

“Following that arrest, the remaining four suspects were apprehended in Singapore at 6pm the same day with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force,” said Johor's police chief.

According to the Malay Mail, the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and caning upon conviction.

All five suspects tested negative for drugs and have no criminal record, Malaysian media outlets reported.

"The SPF has always worked closely with the RMP in cases involving cross-border fugitives," said the Singapore police.

"The arrest of the persons involved in this case reflects the strong and long-standing relationship between the SPF and the RMP."