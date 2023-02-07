JCube to be redeveloped into 40-storey apartment block, shopping mall to shutter from Aug 7

SINGAPORE: Jurong East shopping mall JCube will cease operations from Aug 7, to make way for a new residential development that will include commercial space on the first and second storeys.

CapitaLand Development (CLD) said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 7) it obtained the Urban Redevelopment Authority's provisional permission to redevelop the existing JCube site into a 40-storey apartment block with an expected sales launch in the second half of 2023.

The new residential development, which is targeted for completion in 2027, will "complement the Government's plans to bring new homes - alongside new businesses, recreational facilities and amenities - to the Jurong Lake District (JLD)".

CLD (Singapore) CEO Tan Yew Chin said: "JLD is fast taking shape as Singapore's model for smart and sustainable living. We are pleased to build on CapitaLand's extensive presence in the area to contribute our real estate expertise to create yet another exceptional development that supports JLD's transformation."

The new building will be directly connected to Jurong East MRT interchange station, Westgate and IMM Building via J-Walk, which is the covered elevated pedestrian network in the district.

CLD added it will also be linked to the upcoming Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub, comprising an air-conditioned bus interchange, a public library, a community club, and a sports centre among other commercial spaces