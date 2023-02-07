JCube to be redeveloped into 40-storey apartment block, shopping mall to shutter from Aug 7
The expected sales launch for the new residential development in Jurong East will be in the second half of 2023, with the site targeted for completion in 2027.
SINGAPORE: Jurong East shopping mall JCube will cease operations from Aug 7, to make way for a new residential development that will include commercial space on the first and second storeys.
CapitaLand Development (CLD) said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 7) it obtained the Urban Redevelopment Authority's provisional permission to redevelop the existing JCube site into a 40-storey apartment block with an expected sales launch in the second half of 2023.
The new residential development, which is targeted for completion in 2027, will "complement the Government's plans to bring new homes - alongside new businesses, recreational facilities and amenities - to the Jurong Lake District (JLD)".
CLD (Singapore) CEO Tan Yew Chin said: "JLD is fast taking shape as Singapore's model for smart and sustainable living. We are pleased to build on CapitaLand's extensive presence in the area to contribute our real estate expertise to create yet another exceptional development that supports JLD's transformation."
The new building will be directly connected to Jurong East MRT interchange station, Westgate and IMM Building via J-Walk, which is the covered elevated pedestrian network in the district.
CLD added it will also be linked to the upcoming Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub, comprising an air-conditioned bus interchange, a public library, a community club, and a sports centre among other commercial spaces
GROWING APPEAL OF JURONG LAKE DISTRICT
In line with the Government's plans to create more homes and businesses, CLD said the JLD is expected to provide 100,000 new jobs and 20,000 new homes by 2040 to 2050, adding to 1 million residents already living in the western part of Singapore.
"We are confident of maximising the excellent locational attributes of the site to create quality homes where residents could enjoy the privileges of living in a district where facilities for retail, entertainment, healthcare, education, sports and fitness are all within easy reach," said Mr Tan.
CLD added it is working closely with the existing tenants of JCube and providing them with the necessary support to ensure a smooth handover of the premises.
The mall will close for good at 10pm on Aug 6.