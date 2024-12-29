Singapore sends condolences after fatal Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government on Sunday (Dec 29) sent its "deepest condolences" to the South Korean government after a Jeju Air plane crashed into a wall at Muan Airport, killing 179 people.

It also conveyed its condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died.

A spokesperson for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said there were no reports of Singaporeans on board the flight.

A total of 179 people were killed when an airliner landed without wheels, veering off the runway and erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday.

Jeju Air flight 7C2216, arriving from the Thai capital Bangkok with 181 people on board, was attempting to land shortly after 9am (8am, Singapore time) at the airport, South Korea's transport ministry said.

Two crew members, a man and a woman, were rescued from the tail section of the burning plane, Muan fire chief Lee Jung-hyun told a briefing. They were being treated at hospitals with medium to severe injuries.

"We wish the survivors a full recovery," said the MFA spokesperson.