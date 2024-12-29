Logo
Singapore

Singapore sends condolences after fatal Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea
There are no reports of Singaporeans on board the Jeju Air flight that crashed, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Rescue team members work at the site of a plane fire at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Dec 29, 2024. (Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon)

29 Dec 2024 11:27PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2024 11:31PM)
SINGAPORE: The Singapore government on Sunday (Dec 29) sent its "deepest condolences" to the South Korean government after a Jeju Air plane crashed into a wall at Muan Airport, killing 179 people.

It also conveyed its condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died.

A spokesperson for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said there were no reports of Singaporeans on board the flight.

A total of 179 people were killed when an airliner landed without wheels, veering off the runway and erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday.

Jeju Air flight 7C2216, arriving from the Thai capital Bangkok with 181 people on board, was attempting to land shortly after 9am (8am, Singapore time) at the airport, South Korea's transport ministry said.

Two crew members, a man and a woman, were rescued from the tail section of the burning plane, Muan fire chief Lee Jung-hyun told a briefing. They were being treated at hospitals with medium to severe injuries.

"We wish the survivors a full recovery," said the MFA spokesperson.

A bird strike was cited by authorities as the likely cause of the crash - the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil - which flung passengers out of the plane and left it "almost completely destroyed", according to fire officials.

Video showed the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 landing on its belly at Muan International Airport, skidding off the runway as smoke streamed out from the engines, before crashing into a wall and exploding in flames.

"Passengers were ejected from the aircraft after it collided with the wall, leaving little chance of survival," a local fire official told families at a briefing, according to a statement released by the fire brigade.

Both black boxes - the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder - have been found, deputy transport minister Joo Jong-wan said at a briefing.

Source: CNA/Agencies/mi

